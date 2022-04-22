Omni Trading 13.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (OMNI)

Omni (OMNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Omni has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $13.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Omni has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for about $3.16 or 0.00007986 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.68 or 0.00266677 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00014746 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000434 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,337 coins and its circulating supply is 563,021 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

