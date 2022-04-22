Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

OMC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered Omnicom Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Macquarie increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicom Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.80.

NYSE OMC opened at $81.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.22. Omnicom Group has a twelve month low of $65.76 and a twelve month high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Omnicom Group will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $128,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $427,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,881,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,606,000 after purchasing an additional 501,976 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,081,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $893,408,000 after purchasing an additional 194,813 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,071,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,163,000 after purchasing an additional 272,980 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,543,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,210,000 after purchasing an additional 287,712 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,374,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,993,000 after purchasing an additional 38,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

