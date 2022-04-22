ON (NYSE:ONON) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ONON. UBS Group dropped their price objective on ON from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ON from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on ON from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.82.

Shares of ONON opened at $26.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.09. ON has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $55.87.

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $207.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.28 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ON will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ON during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of ON by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

