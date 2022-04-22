Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.08.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OOMA. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ooma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OOMA. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Ooma in the third quarter worth about $1,429,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ooma by 13.9% during the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 431,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,022,000 after purchasing an additional 52,512 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Ooma by 460.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 23,185 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ooma by 109.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 64,309 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ooma during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OOMA traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.40. 4,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,579. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.18 million, a PE ratio of -192.97 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.20. Ooma has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $24.89.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $50.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.97 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ooma will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

