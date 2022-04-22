Opium (OPIUM) 24 Hour Volume Tops $207,786.00

Opium (OPIUM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 22nd. Opium has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $207,786.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Opium has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One Opium coin can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00001171 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Opium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00045532 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,991.53 or 0.07400834 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000168 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,514.75 or 1.00230527 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00035168 BTC.

Opium Profile

Opium’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Opium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Opium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.