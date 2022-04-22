OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Sold by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC decreased its position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in OPKO Health by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 11,260 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 9.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 107,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 9,693 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 24.2% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 870,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 169,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RK Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

Shares of OPKO Health stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.95. The stock had a trading volume of 80,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,679,660. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.59 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $5.25.

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $401.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.26 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.03 per share, for a total transaction of $454,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,585,000 shares of company stock worth $4,849,400. Company insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research downgraded OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OPKO Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OPKO Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

OPKO Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.