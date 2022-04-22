OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of OPHC opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.38 million, a P/E ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. OptimumBank has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $7.27.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 51.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter.
About OptimumBank (Get Rating)
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.
