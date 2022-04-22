OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of OPHC opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.38 million, a P/E ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. OptimumBank has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $7.27.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 51.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimumBank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in OptimumBank by 7.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in OptimumBank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of OptimumBank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of OptimumBank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

