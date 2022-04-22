Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V. engages in the production and sale of chemicals and petrochemical products. Its activities are structured in three production chains: Chlorine-Vinyl Chain, involved in the manufacture of plasticizers and phthalic anhydride; Fluorine Chain, focused on the extraction of fluorspar and its transformation into acid grade, metallurgical grade and hydrofluoric acid; and Integral Solutions, specialized in the production of PVC pipe systems, connections and plastic accessories, as well as geo-systems, such as geo-textiles and geo-drains. The Company serves construction and civil infrastructure, water supply and basic sanitation, power generation, transportation, communication, health care, and other industries. Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Tlalnepantla, Mexico. “

Shares of Orbia Advance stock opened at $5.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.16. Orbia Advance has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $6.50.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.65%.

About Orbia Advance

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluor, polymer, and data communications sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, digital agricultural technologies, and related services; and data communications infrastructure, including conduits, and cables and fiber optics, as well as pressurized pipes for natural gas and other solutions.

