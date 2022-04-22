Origin Sport 24 Hour Volume Hits $75,990.00 (ORS)

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. Origin Sport has a market cap of $1.61 million and $75,990.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Sport coin can currently be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00071181 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00010556 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000187 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport (CRYPTO:ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

