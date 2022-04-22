Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.25

Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.25 and last traded at $13.31, with a volume of 10985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%.
Orion Office REIT Company Profile (NYSE:ONL)
Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.
