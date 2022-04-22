Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Shares Gap Down to $34.85

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $34.85, but opened at $33.68. Orthofix Medical shares last traded at $33.63, with a volume of 139 shares changing hands.

OFIX has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Orthofix Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.79 and a 200-day moving average of $32.77. The company has a market capitalization of $661.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Orthofix Medical ( NASDAQ:OFIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $125.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.90 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 4.6% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 764,038 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,125,000 after buying an additional 33,798 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,348 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,745 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 233,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 66,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

