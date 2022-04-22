Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $91.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Owens Corning’s shares have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. The company has been benefitting from strong demand across markets served as well as commercial and operational execution. Also, focus on acquisition initiatives bode well. The company continues to invest in new insulation materials and systems in nonresidential applications to expand its global product offerings. However, supply chain disruptions and inflationary pressures in material and transportation remain headwinds. Although the company has been working to recover higher commodity cost through various price increases, it expects this ongoing volatility in material and transportation costs to persist in the near term. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for 2022 have declined in the past 30 days, depicting analysts concern regarding the stock growth potential.”

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Owens Corning from $116.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.67.

OC stock opened at $87.47 on Tuesday. Owens Corning has a one year low of $79.35 and a one year high of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.08 and its 200 day moving average is $90.98.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkshire Bank increased its position in Owens Corning by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 29,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 9,653 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Owens Corning by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 698,945 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,953,000 after purchasing an additional 72,220 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $1,592,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 250,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,886,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

