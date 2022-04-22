Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC) Trading Down 1.5%

Oxford Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:OXBC – Get Rating) dropped 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.53 and last traded at $31.53. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.37.

Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter.

Oxford Bank Corporation provides banking products and services to various customers in Michigan. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises home mortgage, home equity, auto, student, term, commercial real estate, and small business administration loans, as well as lines of credit.

