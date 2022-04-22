Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.750-$9.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion-$1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.Oxford Industries also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.650-$2.900 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a buy rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.29.

Shares of OXM traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,095. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.95 and a 200-day moving average of $92.78. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $76.21 and a 12 month high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $299.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.07 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $351,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $914,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

