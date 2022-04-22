Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 436,477 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 5,677,859 shares.The stock last traded at $6.74 and had previously closed at $6.67.

PACB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.74. The company has a current ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 15.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $36.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.00 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 138.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 3,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $37,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,464 shares of company stock worth $72,999 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 9,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.