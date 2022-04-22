PAID Network 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $140,207.00 (PAID)

PAID Network (PAID) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 22nd. PAID Network has a market cap of $17.31 million and approximately $140,207.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PAID Network has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One PAID Network coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000525 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00045886 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,954.74 or 0.07448934 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000168 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00039286 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,658.88 or 0.99980369 BTC.

About PAID Network

PAID Network’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

