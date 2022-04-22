Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of Palatin Technologies stock opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42. Palatin Technologies has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $0.96.

Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Palatin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 74.39% and a negative net margin of 4,753.89%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palatin Technologies will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

