Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Receives $78.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.33.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Palomar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Palomar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Palomar from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Palomar in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $115,685 in the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Palomar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Palomar by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its position in Palomar by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,070,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,512,000 after buying an additional 135,549 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC boosted its position in Palomar by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Palomar by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,220,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,307,000 after buying an additional 23,071 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLMR traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.44. 80,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,635. Palomar has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $97.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.83 and a 200-day moving average of $66.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 0.01.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. Palomar had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $68.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palomar will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

