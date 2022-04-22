Parachute Market Capitalization Hits $445,357.91 (PAR)

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Parachute has a market capitalization of $445,357.91 and $148,870.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Parachute has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Parachute Profile

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 599,889,812 coins. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

