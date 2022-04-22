ParkinGo Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges (GOT)

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One ParkinGo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $703.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ParkinGo has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,605.36 or 0.99939924 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00057962 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00028008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001889 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000689 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

