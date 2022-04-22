Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Boosts Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in East West Bancorp by 266.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in East West Bancorp by 9.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $99,956.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total value of $146,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $79.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.92. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.87 and a twelve month high of $93.51.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $495.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 45.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

EWBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

