Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $1.15 Million Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,404 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 650.0% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 230.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NET. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on Cloudflare from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.39.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.51, for a total value of $2,450,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 18,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,973,932.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 599,294 shares of company stock valued at $65,886,479. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cloudflare stock traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.78. 9,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,749,708. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.84 and a 12 month high of $221.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.66 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 39.65% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.79 million. Analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

