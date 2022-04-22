Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $1.24 Million Holdings in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in ClearPoint Neuro were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ClearPoint Neuro by 153.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ClearPoint Neuro by 522.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro in the third quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ClearPoint Neuro by 109.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

ClearPoint Neuro stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $10.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 11.98 and a current ratio of 13.02. The company has a market cap of $249.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.76. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $22.80.

ClearPoint Neuro ( NASDAQ:CLPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 88.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on ClearPoint Neuro in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile (Get Rating)

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes and biopsy needles, and the infusion of pharmaceuticals and laser catheters into the brain; and ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System, an MRI suite.

