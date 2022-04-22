Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $2.33 Million Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,297 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Harbor Advisory Corp MA raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 74.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 166,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after buying an additional 70,920 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 46,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 18,699 shares in the last quarter. PPM America Inc. IL bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at about $67,134,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $44.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.38. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.83 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34.

