Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 160.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Align Technology in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 78.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology stock opened at $378.00 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.62 and a 52 week high of $737.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $447.39 and a 200-day moving average of $549.13.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Align Technology’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $676.08.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

