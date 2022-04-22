Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Invests $203,000 in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TREX. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Trex during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Trex by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Trex by 1,456.7% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TREX traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.05. 1,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,874. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.99 and its 200-day moving average is $100.65. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.61 and a 12-month high of $140.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 1.45.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Trex had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The business had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Trex from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Trex from $132.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.82.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

