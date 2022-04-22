Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 149 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,581.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 705.9% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 475.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $128,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $427,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Argus raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.80.

Shares of OMC opened at $81.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $65.76 and a one year high of $91.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.75.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

