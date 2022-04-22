Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 25,000 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its stake in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) by 71.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NG. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the third quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 173.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in NovaGold Resources during the third quarter worth about $103,000. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

NG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 price target on NovaGold Resources and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of NG stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.54. 18,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,503. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $10.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.16 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 38.66 and a current ratio of 38.66.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Sell-side analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other NovaGold Resources news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 22,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $151,993.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 51,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total transaction of $391,967.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 149,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,426. 29.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NovaGold Resources (Get Rating)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG).

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.