PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.51

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSSR – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.51 and traded as low as $0.40. PASSUR Aerospace shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 million, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.05.
About PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PASSUR Aerospace (PSSR)
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for PASSUR Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PASSUR Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.