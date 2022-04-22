PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.51

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSSR – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.51 and traded as low as $0.40. PASSUR Aerospace shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 million, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.05.

About PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR)

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc, a business intelligence company, provides predictive analytics and decision support technology for the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's products, include ARiVAT EMPO, a dynamic gate-to-gate global flight tracking; ARiVA AWARE that provides continuous forecasts and alerts to achieve the most efficient execution of the daily operation; and ARiVA WORKFLOW, an integrated communication and collaboration on shared workflow platform to maximize use of existing assets and capacity.

