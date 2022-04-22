PAX Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,988,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,603,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,480,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth $563,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total value of $1,001,986.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.50.

NYSE RE traded down $4.55 on Friday, hitting $288.51. 1,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,310. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $234.87 and a fifty-two week high of $308.20. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $291.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.68.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.23 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 32.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.96%.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

