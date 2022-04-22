PAX Financial Group LLC Buys 4,148 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 267,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,503,000 after buying an additional 7,346 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 7,229 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $639,000. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 752,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,416,000 after buying an additional 29,775 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,191,959. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $43.92 and a 12-month high of $53.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.66.

