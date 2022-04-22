PAX Financial Group LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

PAX Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,405 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 143.9% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.44.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSCO stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,772,809. The company has a market cap of $215.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.76 and its 200-day moving average is $56.57.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

