PAX Financial Group LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

PAX Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,763,000 after acquiring an additional 300,601 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,549,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,770,000 after acquiring an additional 411,197 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,911,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,758,000 after buying an additional 193,330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,610,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,559,000 after buying an additional 1,175,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,023,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,176,000 after buying an additional 156,469 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $3.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $204.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,629. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.57 and a 52 week high of $241.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.94.

