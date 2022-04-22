PAX Financial Group LLC Has $2.63 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. Madison Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded down $1.31 on Friday, reaching $95.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,409,678. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.22. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $107.46.

