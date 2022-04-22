PAX Financial Group LLC Has $3.04 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF accounts for 0.7% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. PAX Financial Group LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,556.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 215.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEUR traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $51.98. The company had a trading volume of 63,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,963. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $46.95 and a twelve month high of $60.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.94.

