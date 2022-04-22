PAX Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

PAX Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 20.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.43.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $7.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $237.13. The stock had a trading volume of 115,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,690,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $254.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.57. The firm has a market cap of $149.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

