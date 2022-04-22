PAX Financial Group LLC Reduces Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

PAX Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,603 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Energy ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. PAX Financial Group LLC owned 0.23% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $5,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 149,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 32,351 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,131,000.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of IYE traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,105,753. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.69. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $24.49 and a twelve month high of $43.31.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.