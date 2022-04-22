PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 123.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on PayPal from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on PayPal from $224.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.98.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.47. 547,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,283,715. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.81 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

