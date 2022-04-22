PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Price Target Raised to $32.00

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.29.

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $27.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. PBF Energy has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $30.13.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.59. PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($4.53) earnings per share. PBF Energy’s revenue was up 125.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PBF Energy will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 346,060 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $10,271,060.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,217,123 shares in the company, valued at $689,084,210.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 37,999 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $753,140.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 242.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

