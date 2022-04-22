PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.83

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.83 and traded as low as $10.25. PCM Fund shares last traded at $10.39, with a volume of 27,617 shares.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.83.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of PCM Fund by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PCM Fund by 28.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PCM Fund in the third quarter worth about $249,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in PCM Fund by 21.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in PCM Fund by 131.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 17,371 shares in the last quarter.

PCM Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PCM)

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

