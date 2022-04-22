Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Raised to C$54.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PPL. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective (up previously from C$46.00) on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$44.50 to C$45.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a market perform rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$47.61.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$50.07 on Tuesday. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$36.65 and a 52-week high of C$51.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$46.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$42.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28.

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.56 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.9500002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.63%.

In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.13, for a total value of C$56,422.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$461,346. Also, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.21, for a total transaction of C$98,325.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$700,384.48. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,616 shares of company stock worth $353,739.

About Pembina Pipeline (Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.