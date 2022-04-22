Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $35.70

Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.70 and last traded at $35.98, with a volume of 86557 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.04.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PENN. CBRE Group upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $130.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Loop Capital raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.63.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 2.40.

Penn National Gaming ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.20). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn National Gaming declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Jane Scaccetti bought 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 350.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19,455 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 428.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

