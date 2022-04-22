Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.70-$3.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10-$4.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.02 billion.Pentair also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.700-$3.800 EPS.

Shares of PNR opened at $53.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. Pentair has a 12 month low of $51.03 and a 12 month high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $999.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Pentair’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNR. Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Pentair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pentair in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pentair from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,577,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,173,000 after acquiring an additional 60,038 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,377,000 after acquiring an additional 54,495 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after acquiring an additional 31,265 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at $1,480,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at $566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

