Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target Lowered to $57.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $67.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PNR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pentair from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Pentair from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Pentair from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.19.

PNR opened at $53.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.56 and a 200 day moving average of $65.63. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $51.03 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $999.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.83 million. Pentair had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 24.73%. Pentair’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Pentair by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 551,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,066,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Pentair by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 90,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth about $310,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Pentair by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 30,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pentair by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

