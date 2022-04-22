Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Sold by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 45,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,219,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,123,000 after acquiring an additional 28,119 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at $1,439,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the third quarter valued at $7,995,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 149.3% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total value of $337,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,028 shares of company stock valued at $682,033. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $197.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,316.09 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.59. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.19 and a fifty-two week high of $320.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). Penumbra had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $204.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Penumbra from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Penumbra in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $272.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Penumbra from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.90.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

