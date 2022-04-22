PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.62 Billion

Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) will post $15.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.46 billion and the highest is $15.80 billion. PepsiCo reported sales of $14.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full-year sales of $81.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $80.36 billion to $82.42 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $84.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $82.46 billion to $85.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PepsiCo.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $2.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,863,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,474,845. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $141.73 and a 12 month high of $177.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 22,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

