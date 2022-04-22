Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETSGet Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 462 ($6.01).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PETS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Pets at Home Group from GBX 450 ($5.85) to GBX 370 ($4.81) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Pets at Home Group from GBX 555 ($7.22) to GBX 430 ($5.59) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.18) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Pets at Home Group from GBX 570 ($7.42) to GBX 510 ($6.64) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Pets at Home Group stock traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 302.20 ($3.93). 2,994,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,720. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 361.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 423.96. The company has a market cap of £1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Pets at Home Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 299.60 ($3.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 524.50 ($6.82).

About Pets at Home Group (Get Rating)

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

