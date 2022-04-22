Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 462 ($6.01).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PETS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Pets at Home Group from GBX 450 ($5.85) to GBX 370 ($4.81) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Pets at Home Group from GBX 555 ($7.22) to GBX 430 ($5.59) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.18) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Pets at Home Group from GBX 570 ($7.42) to GBX 510 ($6.64) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Pets at Home Group stock traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 302.20 ($3.93). 2,994,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,720. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 361.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 423.96. The company has a market cap of £1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Pets at Home Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 299.60 ($3.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 524.50 ($6.82).

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

