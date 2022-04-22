Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.40.

PSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $11,173,761.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,955,593. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Community Trust NA raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSX traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.62. 3,340,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,390,561. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.42. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $94.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $33.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 124.32%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

