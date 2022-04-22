Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Boosts Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in RH were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in RH by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in RH by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RH alerts:

NYSE:RH opened at $337.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $360.98 and its 200 day moving average is $488.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.91. RH has a fifty-two week low of $313.85 and a fifty-two week high of $744.56.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.07. RH had a return on equity of 85.67% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $902.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that RH will post 26.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $777,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 28,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.31, for a total value of $9,390,875.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,514.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 429,720 shares of company stock worth $138,525,728 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RH. TheStreet downgraded RH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on RH from $539.00 to $466.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital cut their price target on RH from $800.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wedbush cut their price target on RH from $480.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RH in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $598.76.

RH Company Profile (Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.