Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $615,000 Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,810,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $804,494,000 after purchasing an additional 422,538 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,629,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $606,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,817 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,942,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,762,000 after purchasing an additional 243,023 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,822,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,724,000 after purchasing an additional 68,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,546,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,873,000 after acquiring an additional 49,471 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,289.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $163,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,251. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

JBHT opened at $171.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.91. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.11 and a 1 year high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

